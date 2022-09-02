Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

