Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.36. 10,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

