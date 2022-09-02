Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

