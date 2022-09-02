Desjardins Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 16.6 %

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 198,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,847. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

