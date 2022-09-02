DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DENSO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENSO’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

DNZOY stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DENSO has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.06%.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

