DeFiChain Market Cap Achieves $502.93 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004940 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $502.93 million and $6.02 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

