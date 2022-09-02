DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $35,176.74 and approximately $65.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

