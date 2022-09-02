DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,903. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

