DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 886.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

