Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.10

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 551858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

