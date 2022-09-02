Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,978. The company has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

