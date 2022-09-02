Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $480,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.