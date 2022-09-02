Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 36,535 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $188.03. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

