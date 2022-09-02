Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,391 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

