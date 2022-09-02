Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,379 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTV stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

