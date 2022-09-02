Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

