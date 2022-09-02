Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

