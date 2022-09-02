Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,373,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

