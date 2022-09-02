Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $934,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,769,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

