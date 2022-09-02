Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6,726.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

