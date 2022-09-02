Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,580,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after buying an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

GNR stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

