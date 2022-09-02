Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

