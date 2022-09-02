D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,878 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,400,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,898,000 after acquiring an additional 174,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 121,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

