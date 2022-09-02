D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

