D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.43. 47,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

