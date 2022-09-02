D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 275 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 87,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

