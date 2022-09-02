D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 156 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XBI traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,710,860. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

