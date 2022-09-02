CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.