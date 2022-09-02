CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

