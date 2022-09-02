CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CUBE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.46. 841,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 269.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.