CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.46. 841,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 269.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

