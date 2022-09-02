Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $7.01 on Monday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

