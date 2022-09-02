Crust Network (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003932 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $782,373.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

