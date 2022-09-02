Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,770,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,240,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.57% of Crown Castle worth $6,049,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

