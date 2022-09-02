CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $4,261,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

