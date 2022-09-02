Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $39.40. 8,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Croda International Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

