Critical Survey: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) vs. Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Boxed has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.79 $4.78 million N/A N/A Boxed $177.27 million 0.43 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hour Loop and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Boxed N/A N/A -45.65%

Summary

Hour Loop beats Boxed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

