Critical Contrast: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) versus OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huaneng Power International pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Huaneng Power International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.25 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.08 OGE Energy $3.65 billion 2.25 $737.30 million $4.60 8.92

This table compares Huaneng Power International and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OGE Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of OGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huaneng Power International and OGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% OGE Energy 32.56% 16.09% 5.20%

Summary

OGE Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. It provides retail electric service to approximately 879,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 16 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,207 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 54 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,494 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,365 miles of underground conduit; and 11,125 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 29 substations, 2,795 structure miles of overhead lines, 349 miles of underground conduit, and 662 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.