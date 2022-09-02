Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $12.98 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Credo Technology Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.