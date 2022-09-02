Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 137,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,117. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
