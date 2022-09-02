Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 137,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,117. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

