CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $219,615.34 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

