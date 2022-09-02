Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 228.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

