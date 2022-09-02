Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 31,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

