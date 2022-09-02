Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,620. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

