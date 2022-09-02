Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $35.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167,921 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

