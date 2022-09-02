Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 933,373 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

