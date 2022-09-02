Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,435,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWB traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $221.32. 45,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

