Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.