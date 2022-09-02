Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IVE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
