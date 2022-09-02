Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,396 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 499.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

SO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 87,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

