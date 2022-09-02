Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 418,521 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,375 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306,264 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Insider Activity at Conduent

Conduent Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 11,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,486. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $873.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.