Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,305 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 239,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

