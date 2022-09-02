Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,396 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 499.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. 87,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

